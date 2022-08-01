Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.65 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 153.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,304.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 2.1 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBHT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.63.

Shares of JBHT opened at $183.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.22. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.96.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.