Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,971,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,619,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841,879 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753,476 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,561,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,264 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 2,321,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,626,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Macquarie began coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $19.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

