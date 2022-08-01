Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 127.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,491 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Pentair by 58.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pentair by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $48.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

