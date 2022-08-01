Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fortis by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Fortis by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $47.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.33. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 6.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4149 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.29%.

FTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.10.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

