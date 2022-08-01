Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 56,763 Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,006.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 187,809 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after buying an additional 159,349 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,626,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $732,000. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HTGC shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

HTGC opened at $15.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.65, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Hercules Capital’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.57%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hercules Capital

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,667.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

