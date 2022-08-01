Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 2,300,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

