Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,779 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 314.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 18.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 317,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,361,000 after purchasing an additional 49,224 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at $913,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.0% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 25,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.10.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $82.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $78.40 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.68 and its 200 day moving average is $93.96.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,449,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $9,606,997. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.