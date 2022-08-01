Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 81 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPAM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 466.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $349.25 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.75 and its 200-day moving average is $330.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $403.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.50.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

