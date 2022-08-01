Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NortonLifeLock

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $24.53 on Monday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.65.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. TheStreet cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NortonLifeLock Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

