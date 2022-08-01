Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $296,000 Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 243.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.14.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $231.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.57 and its 200 day moving average is $202.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.54. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $245.48.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.65, for a total transaction of $1,143,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,939,088.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total transaction of $628,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $27,249.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.65, for a total transaction of $1,143,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,939,088.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,160 shares of company stock worth $11,856,586 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

