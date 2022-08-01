Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Buys 348 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,169 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.86.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $543,017.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,669 shares in the company, valued at $14,816,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total value of $1,435,725.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total value of $543,017.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,816,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,395 shares of company stock worth $5,919,659. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $131.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.29. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

