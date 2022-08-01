AF Advisors Inc. Has $414,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

AF Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 0.3% of AF Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AF Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 55,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $198.25 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $105.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

