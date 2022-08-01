AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) vs. Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Head-To-Head Review

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Innoviz Technologies and AEye, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviz Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00

Innoviz Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.13%. AEye has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 510.12%. Given AEye’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AEye is more favorable than Innoviz Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviz Technologies $5.47 million 99.13 -$153.56 million ($1.20) -3.35 AEye $3.01 million 117.10 -$65.01 million N/A N/A

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and AEye’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AEye has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Innoviz Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and AEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviz Technologies -2,504.39% -52.83% -47.13% AEye N/A -51.85% -33.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.6% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of AEye shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of AEye shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Innoviz Technologies has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEye has a beta of 2.98, meaning that its stock price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AEye beats Innoviz Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as an option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; Innoviz360, a 360-degree LiDAR for automotive and non-automotive applications; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. It operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About AEye

AEye, Inc. provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

