Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) rose 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 11,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,219,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $840.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83.

Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,145.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 12.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

