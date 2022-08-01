AerSale (ASLE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. AerSale has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $122.81 million for the quarter. AerSale had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

AerSale Stock Performance

Shares of ASLE stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.06 million, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.50. AerSale has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AerSale Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASLE. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AerSale by 34.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in AerSale by 56.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in AerSale during the first quarter worth about $160,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AerSale during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in AerSale during the first quarter worth about $255,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

