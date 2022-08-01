Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Short Interest Up 94.6% in July

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 94.6% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the first quarter worth $217,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the first quarter worth $280,000. 35.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Performance

AE traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.00. 16,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $39.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.66). Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $774.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adams Resources & Energy will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adams Resources & Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

