AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 157.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie updated its FY22 guidance to $13.78-13.98 EPS.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $143.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.53 and its 200-day moving average is $150.13.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Group International Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $4,377,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 18.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.7% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.94.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

