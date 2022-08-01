AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Lowered to $188.00 at Morgan Stanley

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.47.

ABBV traded down $2.65 on Monday, reaching $140.86. 70,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,290,443. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.53 and its 200-day moving average is $150.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $248.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 157.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

