AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.2% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $2,433,269,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after buying an additional 2,597,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,680,000 after buying an additional 1,913,451 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,533,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,074,000 after buying an additional 1,874,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,319,000 after buying an additional 1,771,090 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ABBV traded down $3.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.33. 95,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,290,443. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $247.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 157.31%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.47.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

