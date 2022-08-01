AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 4.7% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $25,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $786,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AbbVie to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.12.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie Price Performance

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $142.00 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 157.31%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

