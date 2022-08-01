8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on 8X8 from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut 8X8 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised 8X8 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.71.

8X8 Stock Performance

NYSE EGHT opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $580.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $187.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.79 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 22,857 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $117,713.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,816.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 3,559 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $28,258.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,640 shares in the company, valued at $465,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 22,857 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $117,713.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,834 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 832.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

