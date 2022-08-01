8,000 Shares in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Purchased by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 187,677,799 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,060,368,000 after buying an additional 14,283,216 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.2% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 10,179,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $150,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,203 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,842,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,092,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,481,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $93,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,412 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,843,906 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $42,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.05.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:PBR traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,116,342. The company has a market cap of $93.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $16.30.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $27.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. Equities analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.2984 per share. This represents a yield of 28.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 64.44%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.