73,411 Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Purchased by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 73,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,000. Texas Roadhouse accounts for about 2.2% of Aire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXRH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TXRH. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.91.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $86.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director James R. Zarley acquired 7,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.56 per share, for a total transaction of $498,788.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,788.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James R. Zarley acquired 7,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.56 per share, for a total transaction of $498,788.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,788.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $156,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.