56,822 Shares in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Purchased by Arena Investors LP

Arena Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 56,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. Arena Investors LP owned 0.23% of Sarissa Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $979,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $990,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,790,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRSA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.94. 3,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,780. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.

About Sarissa Capital Acquisition

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business, which focuses on the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industry.

