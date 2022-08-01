4,594 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,594 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $251.17 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $217.00 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.77 and a 200-day moving average of $254.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Citigroup lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.