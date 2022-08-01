4,546 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. BRR OpCo LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 31.3% during the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 492.9% during the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 26,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $43.87 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $166.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.98%.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.