4,546 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. BRR OpCo LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 31.3% during the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 492.9% during the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 26,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.98%.
Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company
In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.