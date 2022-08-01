436,259 Shares in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) Acquired by Arena Investors LP

Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 436,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,000. OCA Acquisition accounts for 2.9% of Arena Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in OCA Acquisition by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 795,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 34,302 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OCA Acquisition by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of OCA Acquisition by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 183,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCA Acquisition stock traded up $10.05 on Monday, reaching $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,451. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

OCA Acquisition Company Profile

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. OCA Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

