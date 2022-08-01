3,354 Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Bought by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,354 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

BUD stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,560. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $67.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.02.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($75.51) to €73.00 ($74.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.16.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

