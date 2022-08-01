3,244 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Bought by Retireful LLC

Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,701,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,820,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,011,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,869,000 after purchasing an additional 47,711 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 676,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,519.4% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 615,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,832,000 after purchasing an additional 577,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 354,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,974,000 after purchasing an additional 18,694 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $188.58 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.66 and a 52-week high of $222.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.18.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

