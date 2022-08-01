3,156 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Bought by SBB Research Group LLC

SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $138.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.18 and a 200 day moving average of $151.48. The company has a market capitalization of $333.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

