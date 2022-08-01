30,852 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Purchased by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,852 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,880 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,464,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,972 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,709,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,985 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,544,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 836.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,240,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,364 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.29. 45,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,840,259. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the subject of several research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.95.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

