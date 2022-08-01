288,217 Shares in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Acquired by Arena Investors LP

Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 288,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition accounts for about 1.9% of Arena Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Arena Investors LP owned about 1.15% of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASAQ. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,089,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after buying an additional 306,502 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,023,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 528,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 323,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 62,719 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantic Avenue Acquisition alerts:

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Stock Performance

ASAQ remained flat at $9.95 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,645. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Profile

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Avenue Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.