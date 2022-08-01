26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) Shares Acquired by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050,155 shares during the period. 26 Capital Acquisition accounts for about 0.5% of Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 5.09% of 26 Capital Acquisition worth $17,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 1,107,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 200,558 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $493,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

26 Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

26 Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.87 during trading hours on Monday. 4,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,215. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86.

About 26 Capital Acquisition

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

