200 Shares in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Purchased by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total value of $141,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,592,598.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $811,880.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,288.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total value of $141,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,598.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $147.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.06. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.52 and a 12-month high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 239.09%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

