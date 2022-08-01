1ST Source Bank Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

1ST Source Bank reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.5% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney stock opened at $106.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.97 and a 200-day moving average of $121.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $193.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

