1irstcoin (FST) Market Cap Reaches $1.40 Million

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 31st. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0287 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $4,849.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000361 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000820 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00063626 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.