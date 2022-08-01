17,500 Shares in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Acquired by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Clipper Realty by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Clipper Realty by 479.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.
Clipper Realty Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE:CLPR opened at $9.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $144.73 million, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.00. Clipper Realty Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83.
Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement
Clipper Realty Profile
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
