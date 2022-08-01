15,203 Shares in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Bought by PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 14,475 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,152. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.42.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

