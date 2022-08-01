1,470 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Bought by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.3 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $97.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.56 and a 52 week high of $203.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.92.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

