14,148 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Retireful LLC

Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 15,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $33.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $269.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

