130,391 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 130,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,608,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Cloudflare by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661,214 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $320,895,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,271,000 after buying an additional 2,386,240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,925,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,150,000 after buying an additional 808,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 474.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 825,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,803,000 after buying an additional 681,636 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.04. 71,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,768,229. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 1.22. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $221.64.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NET. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $62.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.38.

In other news, Director Maria S. Eitel purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,212.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $3,030,938.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria S. Eitel bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,212.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,361 shares of company stock worth $14,350,405. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

