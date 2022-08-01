1,032 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $2,259,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.68.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $94.47 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $153.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

