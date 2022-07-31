Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Robert W. Baird

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.26. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Jacques Donavon Butler bought 8,660 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $250,360.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,187.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 19,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $539,528.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,082,502.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Donavon Butler acquired 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $250,360.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,443 shares in the company, valued at $533,187.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,845 shares of company stock worth $790,065. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZWS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5,992.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

