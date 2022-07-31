Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZWS. Mizuho decreased their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In related news, Director Jacques Donavon Butler purchased 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $250,360.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,187.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 5,042 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $138,100.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,957.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Donavon Butler acquired 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $250,360.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,187.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,845 shares of company stock worth $790,065 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 3.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,162,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,136,000 after purchasing an additional 393,392 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,847,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,389,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,047,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.26. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $38.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

