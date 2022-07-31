ZKSpace Market Capitalization Hits $12.59 Million (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last week, ZKSpace has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. ZKSpace has a total market capitalization of $12.59 million and approximately $629,555.00 worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSpace token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZKSpace Profile

ZKSpace launched on February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZKSpace’s official website is zks.org. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

