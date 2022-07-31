Zevin Asset Management LLC Sells 7,346 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Zevin Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,407 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,346 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 3.7% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $541.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $239.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $483.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.76.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

