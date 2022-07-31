Zevin Asset Management LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Zevin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

