Zevin Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $86.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average of $100.60. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70. The company has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Oppenheimer cut their target price on PayPal from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PayPal from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.16.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.