Zevin Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,242 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,575 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. eBay makes up 2.5% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $13,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 27.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,768,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $184,087,000 after acquiring an additional 33,168 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 5.9% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 8.8% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

eBay Stock Up 0.9 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

EBAY opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.53.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.