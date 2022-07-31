Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50,203.01

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 31st. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $50,203.01 and $24.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $51.82 or 0.00220332 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,526.44 or 1.00027228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00130739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033417 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io.

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars.

